Mary-Jane Roberts, 1943-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mary-Jane Roberts, 77, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 25, 2020 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born Feb. 15, 1943 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter of John and Helen (Skill) Koledo. She attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School Class of 1961.

On June 4, 1966, she married Patrick Burlew. He predeceased her July 2, 1986. She later married Floyd N. Roberts in 1991. He predeceased her Sept. 7, 2014.

She was employed as an administrative assistant in many administrative offices of the Military for many years, and later as an administrative assistant in the insurance industry.

Mary-Jane was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, and taught religious education at St. Mary’s. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons Stephen Burlew of Weathersfield, Vt. and Matthew Burlew of Springfield, Vt.; three siblings Peter Koledo, Stephen Ankuda, and Catherine Merrill all of Springfield, Vt.; and also by four grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her father John Koledo, mother Helen Ankuda, and by her stepfather Joseph M. Ankuda; four siblings James Koledo, Barbara Presler, Thomas Koledo, and Frederic Koledo; and by six half-siblings.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Sunday March 1, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be celebrated Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Peter Williams will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Hospital Oncology Department, 25 Ridgewood Rd., Springfield, VT 05156 or to the Norris Cotton Cancer Center D-H/Geisel Office of Development, Attn: Gift Recording, One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon, NH 03756-0001.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.