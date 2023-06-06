Mary J. van Harrewijen, 1951-2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Mary J. (Fuller) van Harrewijen, 72, of Ludlow, Vt., passed away on May 19, 2023, at Springfield Hospital. She was born on May 9, 1951, in Rutland, Vt., to Leonard and Joan Rogers.

Mary enjoyed gardening. She loved to plant flowers and watch the birds. She also enjoyed traveling. She traveled to Holland, and lived there for a short time. While there, she married her husband Rudolf van Harrewijen, and traveled to Paris, France (Disneyland), and Belgium. She went to Rockport, Texas with her daughter LeeAnn and great granddaughter Sicilia, a trip that she loved.

She is survived by her husband Rudolf van Harrewijen; her three children LeeAnn Sargent, Michael Rogers (Alana), and Lisa Putnam (Bruce); three stepchildren Richard F. Fuller (Jennifer), David Fuller (Janet), and Teun van Harrewijen; her sister Roberta Wade; and her brothers Leonard Rogers (Susie) and Donald Rogers (Diane); 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mary is predeceased by her first husband Richard H. Fuller, her parents, her sister Rose Parcells, and her grandson Tito Cardi.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 10, at the Ludlow Community Center, from 1–3 p.m.