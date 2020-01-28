Mary Fraser, 1932-2019

CHESTER, Vt. – Mary Drew Fraser, 87, passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at Cheshire Medical Center after a brief illness. Born Sept. 26, 1932, the only child of Frank and Alice (Ingerson) Drew, Mary grew up in Wilton and Milford, N.H. After graduation from UNH in 1954, she married the love of her life, George Robert Fraser.

Mary was intelligent and spirited. She ran a kindergarten, was a social worker, was the first elected Library Trustee Chairperson in Springfield, Vt., and was an Unitarian Universalist Church member. She and Bob restored several historic houses, started an antiques business, and created and managed several successful antique shows. She wrote the VADA news for Maine Antiques Digest, a Taftsville, Vt. news column, and was an avid reader. Mary lived a long and happy life, loving her family, pets, and countless friends, and being much loved in return.

Mary leaves behind children Lissa Fernandez (David), Stephen Fraser (Anita), Donna Fraser-Leary (Dean), Kate Fraser, and AFS daughter Sandra Fankhauser Azam and family in Switzerland; grandchildren Nathan Fraser (Angela), Alexander (Brittany), and Benjamin Fernandez (Stephanie), and Leon and Robyn Leary; great-grandchildren Kelsie, Kya, and Skye Fraser, and Penelope Fernandez. She was predeceased by her husband Bob and a grandson Jason Fraser.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Rd., Springfield, Vt. Burial will be private. Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Community Cares Network of Chester-Andover, P.O. Box 64, Chester, VT 05143 or Whiting Library, 117 Main Street, Chester, VT 05143.