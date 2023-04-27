Mary F. Brandt, 2023

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – On April 7, our dear mother Mary Frances Brandt passed away from complications resulting from a broken hip. She was 90 years old. She is survived by her three children Robert Brandt, Brenda Canfield, and William Brandt, eight grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. She has a surviving brother, Richard Damon, and was predeceased by brothers Melvin Damon and Dennis Damon. She also had several beloved nieces and nephews.

“Mary Sunshine,” as she was known to so many, had a rich and full life, with many friends around her homes in Vermont and Florida. She held a master’s degree in education, and was a beloved elementary school teacher for many years in southern Vermont. Mary travelled to Maine every year with friends, and enjoyed travelling to Canada, the Caribbean, and around the U.S. with family and friends. She loved being a member of Eastern Star, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Red Hats. Mary was an avid amateur photographer, and loved painting and crafts. She will be missed by so many.

Mary was a member of the Westminster Congregational Church. A memorial service will be held there on Saturday, May 13, at 3 p.m. A private interment with immediate family will happen at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Westminster Cares, Inc.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.