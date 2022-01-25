Mary Beth Damon, 1953-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Mary Beth Damon (Gelineau) passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Jan. 9, 2022 in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Mary Beth was born April 4, 1953 in Burlington, Vt. to George and Joan Gelineau who are both deceased. Mary Beth was also predeceased by her brother Raymond Gelineau. Mary Beth was the true matriarch of her family. She cared for her siblings, husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mary Beth was the person everyone turned to when they needed advice or a wake-up call. She was stern yet caring. It meant everything to her to keep her loved ones safe. She gave freely of herself and put everyone else first. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Mary Beth is survived by her husband Stephen Damon; her children Christy Rohane, Joshua Jones, Jennifer Jones, Jacklyn Jones, Julie Jones, Diana Jones, and Patricia Damon; her siblings Gregory Gelineau, Joe (Kathleen) Gelineau, Edward Gelineau, Connie Gelineau, Julie (Tom) Hindmarsh, Frances Gelineau, Jude (Tom) Kane, Victor Gelineau, John Gelineau, and Jennifer (Andrew) Davis; as well as her 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private burial for her family and a celebration of life at a later date. A mass will be offered in Mary Beth’s name at St. Charles Parish on Feb. 27 and April 9 of 2022.