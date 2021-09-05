Mary A. Wright, 1933-2021

KEENE, N.H. – Mary Alice Wright, 88, of Imperial Road, died Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at the Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H. Mary was born March 30, 1933, the daughter of Louis and Regina (McQuillan) Brannan in Audubon, Iowa.

She is survived by three daughters Carol Hewitt, Nancy Ward, and Joann Vosburgh; one brother James Brannan; and one sister Margery Yochum. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by husband Everett; four sisters Patricia, Angie, Donna, and Virginia; five brothers Eugene, Jack, Paul, Michael, and Robert; two granddaughters Kelly Robarge and Hillary Ward.

Per Mary’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. Burial will be at a later date in St. Catherine’s Cemetery, Charlestown, N.H.