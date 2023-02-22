Mary A. Thompson, 1953-2023

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mary A. Thompson, 69, of North Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 in Thetford Center, Vt. with her family by her side.

She was born on May 7, 1953, in St. Albans, Vt. to the late Lorenzo and Irene (LaFountain) Lavoie.

Mary attended schools in East Berkshire and later in Chester, Vt. After completing high school she attended Thompson School of Nursing in Rutland. She was employed as an LPN at the Springfield Hospital for 27 years. She married George F. Thompson February 1973.

She is survived by her children Angela Pero and her husband Royce, William Thompson and his wife Kim, and her adopted daughter Ruth Turner; four grandchildren Megan, Jacob (wife Katiee), Allen (wife Chelsea), and William; seven great-grandchildren Adaline, Sophie, Madison, Peyton, Eleanor, Chase, Philip, and Thea; and by her siblings Shirley Wright, Barbara Lavoie, Jane Thompson, and Steven Lavoie.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband; and by three brothers Richard, Rene, and Peter Lavoie.

A graveside service will take place at a later date in the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.