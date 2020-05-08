Marlene M. McFadden, 1944-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Marlene M. McFadden, 75, passed away Saturday May 2, 2020 at Genesis Lebanon Center in Lebanon, N.H. She was born June 11, 1944 in Mount Holly, Vt., the daughter of Ralph H. and Pauline (Dorey) Parsons. She attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1963.

She married Robert McFadden. He predeceased her. Marlene worked at Cutler’s Nursing Home in Springfield, as an aide with the 5C Head Start program in Springfield and at other nursery schools and childcare centers in Springfield for many years. Before her retirement, she worked in housekeeping at the Mount Ascutney Lodge in Brownsville, Vt.

She loved Elvis, loved music, and loved to dance. She enjoyed food and dining out, enjoyed swimming, and had a great sense of humor.

She is survived by one brother Ernest Parsons of Charlestown, N.H.; two sisters Marilyn Howard of Manchester, N.H. and Linda Snide of Springfield; caregivers Tricia and Mike LaPlante and their extended family of Springfield; and also by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by two brothers Neal and Ralph Parsons and by three sisters Patricia, Donna, and Dianne Parsons.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Springfield Area Adult Day Services, Attn: Sue Pollard Director, 266 River St., Springfield, VT 05156.

Burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.