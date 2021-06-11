Marjory Allen, 1934-2021

WESTMINSTER STATION, Vt. – Marjory “Peggy” Wright Allen, 87, of Westminster Station, Vt., passed away peacefully at Thompson House in Brattleboro, Vt. June 7, 2021. She was born in Rindge, N.H. and grew up in Alstead, N.H. Peggy was the daughter of John and Nancy Wright of Alstead, N.H.

She is predeceased by three brothers Milton, Norman, and Floyd, her sister Helen, and her son Mitchell Allen. She leaves behind her twin sister Margaret and husband Romaine Bacon and beloved husband Russell.

She is survived by her four children and their families including 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren: Larry (Diane) Allen and son Alex (Kathy), son Garrett (Bethany), son Brandon (Abbie), and daughter Sadie; Delce (Jack) Porter and daughter Bethany (Dan) Kurz, son John Porter, daughter Jesse (Keith) Bourassa; Brenda (Tim) Eno and three sons Chris (Chelsey) Eno, Justin Eno, Keith (Tori) Eno; and Tammy (Robert) Staudter.

Peggy will be remembered for her pleasant, easy going personality. She was a faithful and devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose life centered around her family. She was a longtime member of the Christian Family Circle Church in Westminster and actively involved with Camp Blessing.

We are grateful to the Thompson House staff for all the compassionate care that they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Peggy’s name may be made to Thompson House, 80 Maple St., Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Gravesite services will be done by Pastor Dana Adams of Christian Family Circle Church at the Westminster Cemetery on Westminster Heights Road, Sunday, June 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. After the service, there will be lunch for immediate family at Russell, Tim, and Brenda’s house in Westminster Station on Route 5.