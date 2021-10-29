Marjorie Naylon Constantine, 1926-2021

BALTIMORE, Vt. – Marjorie, a beloved member of the Springfield and Baltimore community since 1964, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

She was born to John F. Naylon and Estelle Fournier Naylon in Newark, N.J., in 1926. She attended Russell Sage College in Troy, N.Y., and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education in 1949. She married Francis X. Constantine in 1950, and they began what would turn out to be an adventurous life of service. They had three children Dianne, Nancy, and John and traveled to serve as teachers. Marge and Fran were hired by the Department of the Interior, Bureau of Indian Affairs, to teach in a village in White Mountain, Alaska from 1960 to 1962.

In 1964, they moved to Baltimore, Vt., from New Jersey. Fran died in 1988 but Marjorie remained in their home and served in the Windsor County area through her volunteer work in many organizations: the League of Women Voters, RSVP Senior Center, Senior Songsters, Shape Note Singers, Habitat for Humanity, and Festival of Foods. She was the Baltimore Cemetery Commissioner for many years and served on the town’s Bicentennial Committee and volunteer for Green Up Days. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester and sang in the choir in both. She volunteered at Springfield Hospital and also worked as a hospice volunteer. She worked in the Springfield school system and also was a teacher in Head Start.

She was a conservationist at heart and donated regularly to Arbor Day Foundation and World Wildlife Fund. She kept natural gardens at her home, loved spending time with nature, and taught her children to value conservation. She was an avid bird watcher and participated in the National Audubon Society’s Annual Bird Count.

She was a people person who loved being involved with others and lending a helping hand where she could. She enjoyed traveling and had been to most of the United States as well as Canada and Europe. She spent time on trips with her friend, Cheryl Cox.

She enjoyed arts and crafts, puzzles, reading, and singing and taking Illiad educational courses at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.

Marjorie is predeceased by her father John F. Naylon in 1970, her mother Estelle Founier Naylon in 1986, and husband Francis X. Constantine in 1988. She is survived by her daughters Diane Reed of Brandon, Vt., Nancy Cordle of Baltimore, Vt., and her son John Constantine of Baltimore, Vt. When she was at respite care at Mt. Ascutney Hospital, they referred to her as “the Little Lady.”

The family would like to thank VNH/Hospice, Springfield Hospital, Mt. Ascutney Hospital, and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to any of the above organizations or the Springfield Vermont Humane Society.

A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family. There will be a celebration Marjorie’s life in the spring of 2022. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.