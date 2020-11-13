Marjorie J. Lambert, 1932-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Marjorie Joanne (Barr) Lambert passed away peacefully Nov. 4, 2020 at Woodlawn Care Center in Newport, N.H. with her daughter by her side. Marjorie was born March 11, 1932 in Springfield, Vt., the daughter Edwin and Emma (Colston) Barr of Perkinsville, Vt. Marjorie grew up in Perkinsville and attended the one-room schoolhouse there. She graduated from Springfield High School, Class of 1950.

She met the love of her life, Roger Lambert, while working time study at Jones and Lamson in Springfield. They were married June 18, 1954 at the Perkinsville Community Church and settled in Claremont, N.H. where they started their family. In 1962 they relocated to North Springfield, Vt., when Idlenot Dairy moved operations there. Marjorie took a part-time job at the Grand Union in Springfield to “get Kathy through kindergarten.” She loved the job, but she loved interacting with the customers more. She retired 30-plus years later.

Marjorie was a member of the North Springfield Baptist Church where she was the director of music for many years, active with the youth group, and served on the board of deacons.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter Kathryn and son-in-law Keith Devenger of Newport, N.H.; two grandchildren David DeMond of Concord, N.H. and Rowan DeMond and wife Jessica of Sunderland, Mass.; one great-grandchild Ailish DeMond; nieces Elaine Wood and husband Brian of Ludlow, Vt., and Julie Barr and John Predom of Island Pond, Vt.; and nephews David Barr and wife Nancy of Bellevue, Neb., James Barr and wife Karen of Reading, Vt., and Thomas Barr of Proctorsville, Vt.

She was predeceased by her infant twin brother, her parents, her husband Roger Lambert, her daughter Marijane, her brothers and sisters-in-law Edwin (Chick) Barr Jr. and his wife Enid, Leon (Shorty) Barr and his wife Joan; and her niece Karen Yvette Barr.

The family would like to thank the staff at Woodlawn Care Center for their never-ending love and support.

There will be a celebration of life for Marj in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Springfield Baptist Church, P.O. Box 23, N. Springfield, VT 05150.