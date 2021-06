LUDLOW, Vt. – Marjorie C. Harlow of Ludlow, recently of Mount Holly, died peacefully April 30, 2020 at Rutland Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. A cemetery committal service will be held Saturday June 12 at 1 p.m. at Pleasant View Cemetery, 37 N. Depot Street Ludlow, Vt. To view her full online tribute, visit www.phaneuf.net.