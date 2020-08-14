Marjorie A. Merlini, 1938-2020

WORCESTER, Mass. – Marjorie Ann Merlini, 82, passed away Aug. 8 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, Mass. She was born in Springfield, Feb. 27, 1938, to Eugene R. and Dorothy V. (Gloriante) Thibault. She attended Springfield schools. Marjorie married Charles Merlini in 1963 and lived the remainder of her life in Massachusetts.

She is survived by her daughter Dianna and husband Audy Reynolds of Massachusetts; two brothers Eugene of Connecticut and Louis (Sharon) of Colorado; a sister Rosanne (Hugh) Putnam; and two stepsons Charles (Beverly) Merlini of Vermont and Jody (Renee) Merlini of Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law Dorothy and Leroy Underwood.

She was very creative and enjoyed gardening, painting, ceramics, photography, playing darts, and the ocean. She especially enjoyed a trip to Denmark with her daughter and son-in-law.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.