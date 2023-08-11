Marilyn McMillan, 1929-2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Marilyn McMillan, 93, passed away on Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, 2023, at Gill Terrace in Ludlow, Vt. Born Nov. 9, 1929, the daughter of Matthew and Alice (Christine Harlow) McMillan.

Marilyn attended Quincy High School, and received her bachelor’s degree in marketing at Boston University in 1951. She had a long, successful career with Brigham’s, Market Forge, and Star Market. She later moved to Braintree and Hingham, Mass., where she worked as a real estate agent for Coldwell Realty in Hingham.

Upon retiring, Marilyn moved closer to her favorite ski resort in Ludlow, Vt., to be closer to her good friend from college, Martha Quinlan (deceased April 28, 2023). For many years, she continued to put her business expertise to good use as a volunteer at the Black River Good Neighbors thrift store in Ludlow, Vt. Marilyn also enjoyed weekly bridge games, and was an avid world traveler.

Marilyn was universally loved by all who knew her for her kindness to friends and extended family. She was extremely intelligent, hardworking, and far ahead of the times, working as a female executive in corporate America since the 1950s. An excellent storyteller, she often regaled people with endless stories of her first-hand knowledge of almost a century of history, politics, and her world-wide adventures. She inspired many, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Donations in memory of Marilyn can be sent to Black River Good Neighbor Services, 37B Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149-1025.