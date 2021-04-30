Marilyn L. Clark, 1940-2021

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Marilyn L. Clark, 80, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away April 14, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Marilyn was born Dec. 19, 1940 in Claremont, N.H. to Lester and Mary (Ryan) Tallman.

Marilyn graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. She worked part-time at J&L Credit Union and later as a bookkeeper for Clark & Stratton Carpentry. However, her favorite job was that of being the best grandmother ever.

On June 7, 1958, she married Wayne T. Clark whom predeceased her in May of 2005. She is survived by two daughters, Paula (Eric) Davis of Bellows Falls, and Sabrina (Ivan) Hallock of Guilford, Vt. She leaves eight grandchildren, Erica McElroy, Kayla Schultz, Corbin McElroy, Baylee Davis, William Davis, Jacob Davis, Kale Raymond, and Jessica Brooks. She also leaves 18 great-grandchildren, the last one being born on her 80th birthday. Also, a brother Grant Tallman of New Hampshire, and a sister Linda Videll of Connecticut.

There will be a graveside service held by the family at a later date.