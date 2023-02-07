Marilyn Greenslet, 1944-2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Marilyn Greenslet, 78, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 at her home in Ludlow, Vt.

Marilyn was born Sept. 18, 1944, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., the daughter of William V. Kugel and Lorraine D. Kugel. Marilyn attended schools in Niagara Falls, leaving Lassalle Senior High in the middle of her senior year when her family moved to Rutland, Vt., where she graduated from Rutland High School in 1962.

In December of 1963, Marilyn met the love of her life, Loran Greenslet. They were married in November 1964 at Christ the King Church in Rutland, Vt., spending 59 years together. Marilyn worked for various local banks over the course of 40 years. Starting her career at the Rutland County Bank and retiring from People’s United Bank.

Marilyn enjoyed cooking, gardening, camping, taking trips with Loran, spending time with

friends, family, and especially her nine grandchildren. Marilyn was also an active parishioner at the Church of Annunciation Catholic Church in Ludlow.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Loran of Ludlow; four children Patrick (Jo Anne) Greenslet of Georgia, Vt., Sherri-Anne (Jeremy) Grenon of Grand Isle, Vt., Melissa (Garry) Bean of Burlington, Vt., and Contessina (D.J.) Greenslet of Windsor, Vt.; She also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Marley Greenslet of Chester, Vt., Lauren Greenslet of Chester, Vt., Daniel Moshovetis of Orlando, Fla., Ashton Moshovetis of Burlington, Vt., Abigail Greenslet of Georgia, Vt., Carmella Voity of Burlington, Vt., Christian Voity of Burlington, Vt., Logan Bean of Burlington, Vt., and Jordan Bean of Burlington, Vt.; Two sisters Kathleen Busch of North Tonawanda, N.Y., and Carol (Michael) Dawes of North Tonawanda, N.Y.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday Feb. 8 at the Stringer Funeral Home located at 146 Broad St., Claremont, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Annunciation Catholic Church located at 7 Depot St., Ludlow, Vt. A burial service will take place in the spring.

Arrangements are with Stringer Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 146 Broad Street, Claremont, NH 03743. To view an online memorial or send a private message of condolence, visit www.stringerfh.com.