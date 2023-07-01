Marie W. Hart, 1943-2023

WESTON, Vt. – Marie W. Hart, 80, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Rutland Regional Hospital in Rutland, Vt. She was born May 21, 1943, in Londonderry, Vt., the daughter of Cressy I. and Jessie (Rand) Williams. She attended Chester High School, and graduated from Leland & Gray High School in Townshend.

On May 4, 1963, she married Donald W. Hart.

Marie worked as bookkeeper and administrative assistant for Hart Plumbing & Heating for over 40 years, owned and operated Marie Hart Rental Company for over 40 years, and worked as secretary for the Weston Priory for many years.

Marie loved playing cards and board games of all kinds, she loved her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was an active member of the Weston Recreation Club for many years.

Marie is survived by her husband Donald Hart; two sons Darrell Hart and his wife Marcia, and Duane Hart and his wife Melissa of Weston; two daughters Darlene Griswold of Manchester, Vt., and Diane Crowley and her husband Brian of Bennington, Vt.; siblings Arlene Shattuck of Granville, Vt., and Arnold Williams of Rutland, Vt.; sister-in-law and caregiver Linda Roys; sister-in-law Norma “Susie” Foy; and brother-in-law Norman “Jake” Hart; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, and by her siblings Charles, Albert, David, Elise, and Roger.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Old Parish Church in Weston, Vt. A private burial will take place in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Weston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Weston Recreation Club, P.O. Box 115, Weston, VT 05161.