Marie Ann Harris Ahrens, 1946-2023

LUDLOW, Vt. – Marie was born in Rutland, Vt., to John H. Harris and Ferris Pelsue Harris. She grew up in Proctorsville, Vt.; graduated from Black River High School, Ludlow, Vt., class of 1964; Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing, Bridgeport, Conn., 1967, with a nursing diploma; Langston University Urban Center, Tulsa, Okla., with a bachelors of science in nursing, 1984; and University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center with a masters in Nursing, 1991. Her nursing career included camp nursing, Shands Teaching Hospital, Gainesville, Fla.; University of Colorado Medical Center in Denver; Bishop Randall Hospital, Lander, Wyo.; Homemakers Upjohn/Upjohn HealthCare Services, Tulsa, Okla., from 1975 to 1991, in various nursing roles. She changed career path to nursing education with two years at Rogers State College, Claremore, Okla., and then retired from The University of Tulsa School of Nursing, 1993-2013. Marie was involved in several professional nursing organizations throughout her career and through retirement, including the American Nurses Association, Oklahoma Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau, Int’l, Registered Nurse Community Volunteers, Inc., and the OK/National League for Nursing.

Marie is survived by husband Robert F. Ahrens, whom she married in 1972 in Powderhorn, Colo. Also survived by sons Sean (Angie) of McKinney, Texas, and Seth (Katie) of Tulsa, grandchildren Everly and Emma of McKinney, Texas, and John and James of Tulsa, brother Lee Harris (Susie) of Madison, Ga., sister Fern Harris Melvin (Dennis) of Belmont, Vt., sisters-in-law Clare (Forrest) Miller and Joan Ahrens of Tulsa, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.

Memorial service will be held on March 20, at St. Michael’s Reformed Episcopal Church, 8837 S. Garnett Rd., Broken Arrow, Okla. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Day Center for the Homeless Nurse Clinic, 415 W. Archer, Tulsa, OK 74103; Clarehouse, 7671 S. Mingo, Tulsa, OK 74133; or Registered Nurse Community Volunteers, Inc. Nursing Scholarship Fund, C/O Clara Holderman, Treas. 3533 E. 29 St., Tulsa, OK 74114.