Maria Contro, 1927-2023

CHESTER, Vt. – Maria Contro passed away Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Springfield Hospital.

Maria was born Oct. 2, 1927, in Regio de Calabria, Italy, to the late Nazzareno and Caterina Ceravolo. Maria and her mother sailed to the United States to re-unite with her father at Ellis Island, N.Y., in September 1929.

Maria grew up and attended schools in Springfield, Mass., graduating from Commerce HS. Maria married her childhood sweetheart, John J. Contro Jr., in 1947. She later worked as a bookkeeper at Smith & Wesson Firearms Company, retiring in the late 80s.

Once John retired from Smith & Wesson they moved to Chester, Vt. After John’s passing in 1990, Maria learned how to drive and then became very active as a volunteer at various organizations. They included St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chester, Green Mountain RSVP, the Springfield Senior Center, and closest to her heart, the Meals on Wheels of Greater Springfield. For over 20 years, Maria was a member of the board of directors and the fundraising chairperson. She spent untold hours fundraising for Meals on Wheels, providing each donor with a hand written thank you card. She was so dedicated to Meals on Wheels that in 2005 she received an award for her volunteerism from the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation. Maria also was named Miss Senior Vermont of the year in 2000.

In addition to her parents, Maria was preceded in death by her husband John, her sister Elizabeth Rigazio (and Charles), her brother Joseph Ceravolo (and Judy), her brother in law Robert Cady, and her nephew JJ Ceravolo.

She is survived by her son John R. Contro, daughter Christina Mia Tetrault (David), sisters Elsie Cady and Irene Aldrich (Bill), her granddaughter Brianna Coleman (Michael), her grandson Wesley Contro, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Meals on Wheels, 139 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with the arrangements.