Margaret Omholt, 1934-2023

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Margaret “Peg” Omholt, 89, of Sherwood, Ark., passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Peg was born April 2, 1934, in Bellows Falls, Vt., to the late James and Doris (Huntoon) Shaughnessy. She attended local schools, and graduated from Bellows Falls High School, Class of 1952.

Peg was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and a retired registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son Shawn Omholt; her brothers Lawrence Shaughnessy, Elbert Shaughnessy, James Shaughnessy, David Shaughnessy, and Paul Shaughnessy; and her sister Elberta (Sis) Corsale.

Peg is survived by her daughter-in-law Cindy Omholt; grandchildren Amber (Mark) Stallard and James (Stephanie) Cagle; great-grandchildren Josh and Carlie Stallard, and Brice and Libby Cagle; brother Gerald Shaughnessy; and a host of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the staff of Sherwood Nursing and Rehab for the love and care they have shown over the last year.

A graveside service will take place on Oct. 29, at 1 p.m., at St. Peter Cemetery in Drewsville, N.H.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls is assisting with arrangements.