Margaret Fellenz, 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Margaret (Walsh) Fellenz, of Springfield, Vt., and more recently Glastonbury, Conn., passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2025, after 86 years of an active, fulfilling life. The daughter of Kathleen (Healy) and Andrew Walsh, Margee’s twinkling blue eyes and jovial spirit embodied her Irish heritage, of which she was so proud. Strength of character, humbleness, and charity to others were her core principles and guiding strength.

While a senior at St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minn., Margee went on a blind date with Dick, the tall, lanky engineer on co-op from Milwaukee. Soon after meeting, they were separated by distance, but their love letters to each other remain a testament to their strong mutual devotion. Margee earned her degree in education, and went on to teach second grade until her marriage to Dick in 1962. Teaching served her well, as her marriage was quickly followed by four babies within three years. Settling in the Chicago suburbs, Dick was busy getting his career off the ground, while Margee managed the home front with flair. She was a consummate nurturer, who excelled at cooking, playing, teaching, and creating. The sewing machine was forever on the table, being used to sew dresses for herself and her three daughters. One may wonder whether her faith alone informed her decision to send the children to parochial schools, but maybe school uniforms simply afforded her some well-deserved free time away from sewing.

Personal time for Margee was at a premium, especially in those early years with four children in diapers. Whether teaching catechism, cooking, hosting her annual winter brunch, singing along with Neil Diamond as she cleaned the house, or organizing a multitude of camping trips, Margee always had a smile on her face. She created a home where family, friends, acquaintances, and even strangers all felt truly welcome.

As the children grew and began lives of their own, Margee discovered a newfound purpose in her role as the manager of the Celtic Weaver, an Irish import store. Her cheerful, welcoming nature and Irish history made her perfect for this position, and she experienced several years of happiness there. With the advent of grandchildren and retirement, Margee and Dick settled into their beloved home in Springfield, Vt., and continued a life of service to others –- Meals on Wheels, Friday morning coffee at St. Mary’s, and Springfield Family Center, to name a few.

Margee was predeceased by Dick, her cherished husband of 60 years; brother Jim; and sisters Mary and Catherine. She is survived by and lovingly remembered by her children Mary Pat (Richard) Maloney, Peter (Allison) Fellenz, Martha (Tim) Foley, and Megan (Jeff) Dec; her eight grandchildren Owen and Jack Maloney, Tim Shaughnessy, Emma, Matthew, and Patrick Foley, and Andrew and Madelyn Dec; and many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends.

The family extends gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Buckingham Heights Memory Care for the love provided to Margee, which allowed her final years to be spent in comfort and shared with loved ones.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield, Vt., on June 14, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Margee’s name may be made to Meals on Wheels, The Alzheimer’s Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.