Lynn W. Lawrence, 1937-2025

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Lynn Wallace Lawrence passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at his home, surrounded by family.

Lynn was born on March 26, 1937, the fifth child out of 11, to Roy Lawrence and Annette (Vaine), in Dummerston, Vt. He went to grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Dummerston, Vt. He graduated from Bellows Falls High School in 1955.

He married the love of his life Sylvia Hazel Slaght on Aug. 26, 1956. They remained married until her passing in June of 2021, just shy of their 65th anniversary.

He worked for the cheese plant on the island in Bellows Falls, Vt., and went on to be a mechanic and driver for Dairy Transport. He was a mechanic for Les Adams, a GMC dealer that was in Walpole, N.H. He worked for St. Johnsbury Transportation in Westminster, Vt., as a mechanic and later a driver, for 38 years. He worked after retirement from St. Johnsbury for L&B Trucking as a spare driver and handyman. He partnered with his daughter DeAnna at “The Oh Zone,” a local thrift shop. He enjoyed attending auctions, flea markets, and estate sales with his wife and daughter, to find goods for the store.

He enjoyed dancing, gardening, reading, fishing, hunting, and working in the woods. He sugared in his younger years, along with his brothers and sisters, to provide maple syrup for their families. His joy was spending time with family. He was well-loved by many, and dozens of children called him “Grampa.”

Lynn was a walking book of knowledge that he generously shared with others. He built his own home in his spare time, starting in the late ‘60s to the mid ‘70s.

He and his wife helped for many years with fall festivals and spring rummage sales at the Westminster Congregational Church.

He was predeceased by an infant daughter Doris Annette, named after both grandmothers; his wife Sylvia Hazel Lawrence in 2021; brothers Cecil, Waldo, Dennis, and Floyd Lawrence; and sisters Doris, Marilyn and Ellen. He is survived by his daughters Cheryl Lawrence, of Bellows Falls, Vt., and Deanna Robles, of Westminster, Vt.; sons Kevin Lawrence (Wanda), of Bellows Falls, Vt., Eric Lawrence, of Westminster, Vt., and Darrin (Kathy) Lawrence, of Westminster, Vt.; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Lou Roberts (Henry), of Putney, Vt., Viola Lawrence, of Putney, Vt., and Barbara Beam (Erwin “Butch”), of Johnson, Vt.

There will be a graveside service and small gathering for family and extended family on Saturday, April 19.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Butterfield Library, 3534 U.S. Route 5, Westminster, VT 05158.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.