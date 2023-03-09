Luella Louise French-Stevens, 1930-2023

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Luella (Lue) Louise French-Stevens, 92, of Westminster, Vt., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, following a sudden illness.

Lue was born on Nov. 4, 1930, in Cambridgeport, Vt., to Edward (Ned) and Florence (Huntoon) McQuaide. Lue was the youngest of five children, her three brothers Robert, Donald, and Merrill (Bill) McQuaide and sister, Mildred (McQuaide) Willard. Lue was a devout Christian and a cornerstone of the Cambridgeport/Athens church.

In 1948, Lue married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) French. Lue and Bob went on to have two children, Daniel and Gary. Lue was known as a hard worker, taking on several jobs, as life wasn’t always easy or kind. She was most proud of her work as a nurse’s aide at Rockingham and Townshend hospitals. She was a mother of two and beloved “Auntie Lue” to many, and a friend to all. She loved the Lord, her family, friends, small children, and especially her beloved pets.

In 2016, Lue married Rev. Sherman Stevens of Jacksonville, Fla., where she resided for part of her marriage. She moved back to Vermont following Sherman’s death in 2021.

Lue is predeceased by her parents, her husband Robert, her two sons Daniel (Danny) and Gary, husband Sherman Stevens, sister Millie, and brothers Bob, Don, and Bill. Lue is survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends who loved and adored her.

There are no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at the Community Christian Church, in Athens, Vt., on March 15, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Community Christian Church that Lue loved dearly.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls, Vt. www.fentonandhennessey.com.