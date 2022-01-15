Lucinda M. Adams

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lucinda “Cindy” M. Adams, 79, of Springfield, Vt. has passed away after a courageous battle with dementia.

Cindy was born in Windsor, Vt. to Elba and Lucy (Rogers) Jillson. She attended schools in Weathersfield and Springfield, Vt.

She held many jobs including running multiple businesses, and worked for C&S Wholesale in Brattleboro for many years.

She was a strong and loved woman that loved to watch birds and do needle work.

Cindy is survived by her sisters, Janice Jillson of Rio Randro, N.M., and Nancy Dulac of Barre, Vt., her ex-husband Eugene Adams of Perkinsville, her son Richard Adams and his wife Cindy of Springfield, her daughter Joy Streeter Fletcher and her husband Shannon of Springfield, and her grandchildren, Heather Storer, Teresa Clark, Kyle Adams, and Anthony Thompson. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter Betty Jean, her life partner Frank Wilson, her brother Nelson Jillson, her sister Rita Griffin, her son-in-law Jeffrey Streeter, and by her eldest grandson Thomas Thompson.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with the arrangements.