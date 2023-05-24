Lucille M. Gramling, 1936-2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lucille M. Gramling, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in Springfield, Vt. on May 7, 2023. She was born Sept. 29, 1936, in Windsor, Vt. Growing up, she attended the one-room schoolhouse in Amsden, and Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School in 1954. She married Thomas J. Gramling on Sept. 4, 1954.

Lucille was a mother, homemaker, and church participant. She loved learning new things. Some of her interests were oil painting, pottery, sketching, and decorating cakes, and she was an avid gardener. At one time she wrote a column, “My Side of the Mountain,” for a local newspaper. She held various jobs and, together with her husband, owned and operated the Amsden General Store.

Later in life, Lucille became a licensed minister, serving as an interim pastor and providing funeral services for many years.

She is survived by her husband of nearly 69 years, Thomas J. Gramling Sr. She is also survived by her sons Thomas (Sarah) Gramling Jr. of Springfield, and Shane (Regina) Gramling of Auburn, Ala.; and her daughters Dawn (Bob) Crary of Perkinsville, and Phalia (Vern) McMoarn in Chester, Maine.

Other survivors include siblings Galen (Dot) Crandall II, Barbara Williams, and Ruth (David) Martin, as well as 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. Lucille was predeceased by her parents Margaret (Ingraham) and Galen Crandall I, and her sister Merle Laurene.

In honoring Lucille’s request, immediate family members will hold a private funeral service at a later date.

The family requests that donations in Lucille’s name be made toward Calvary Baptist Church Camp Scholarship in Springfield, Vt. For more information, please see www.calvarylovesspringfield.com/give, or send to Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.