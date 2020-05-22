Lucille Bowman, 1930-2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – Lucille “Lucy” (Geyer) Bowman, wife of the late Peter E. Bowman, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was born Sept. 22, 1930 in Quincy, Mass., daughter of the late Edwin and Beatrice (Knight) Geyer. She moved to Simsbury in 1961 prior to moving to Granby, Conn. and Ludlow, Vt.

Lucy was an integral part of the Simsbury community and the Public Safety Committee. She spent countless hours assisting with disaster drills and setting up shelters. She co-founded the Simsbury Meals-on-Wheels program in 1965 and volunteered for many community organizations including the Visiting Nurses Association. Lucy was a 57-year member of the Simsbury Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She joined the Simsbury Ambulance Association after taking a CPR class in 1970 as one of the first female volunteers. She served as its president from 1982-1985 and in 2002 was named an Emeritus Member.

In 1992, Lucy received the George A. Ganung Volunteer of the Year Award from the Connecticut Office of Emergency Medical Services. Lucy was the 1988 Simsbury Hometown Hero Award recipient. In 2002, she was presented with the Caring Citizen Award from the Simsbury/Granby Rotary Club. Lucy was known as the “soda lady” for many years of Septemberfest. She was controller for Bourgeois and Shaw.

Lucy loved working at the Wells Road School Library and for Granby Little League as the “snack shack lady.” She also loved her home in Vermont, her Okemo family, her gardens, and her snowmobile rides throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.

She is survived by her children Peter C. Bowman, Kate Bowman of North Haven, and Pamela Bowman and partner Dave Hawthorne of Granby; her grandchildren Nicole Rios and husband Frank of Brookfield, Jacob Roetting of North Haven, Matt Hawthorne and partner Annaliese DeZalia of Hannawa Falls, N.Y.; and great-grandson Mateo Rios of Brookfield. She was predeceased by her sister Margaret Wicklund.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, May 20 at the Simsbury Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Bowman-Kerr Ladies Auxiliary Scholarship Fund, 871 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, CT 06070 or to Healing Meals Community Project, P.O. Box 7223, Bloomfield, CT 06022. Please visit Lucy’s “Book of Memories” at www.vincentfuneralhome.com.