Lucile M. Stone, 1935-2025

CHESTER, Vt. – Lucile M. Stone, 90, of Chester, Vt., passed away on March 16, 2025, of an illness of dementia. She was born on Jan. 14, 1935, in Westminster, Vt., to Raymond and Hazel (Tenny) Peck. Lucile grew up in Londonderry, Vt., and spent summers in Westminster, Vt. She graduated from Chester High School.

Lucile had three children that lived in Bellows Falls, Vt., where she worked as a waitress and raised her children. Lucile married in 1967 to Fred Stone, and moved to Chester, Vt. Fred was the stepfather for the children – Michele, Susan, and Brian. Lucile worked at Redix for a few years. She retired from Mack Molding after 20 years.

After retiring, Lucile traveled for 10 years in a fifth-wheel camper. She visited Alaska, California, Alabama, Texas, Florida, and many other places. She spent her summers in New York and Vermont. Lucile also loved to be creative, like sewing, quilting, carpentry, cooking, painting, and remodeling houses. She liked bingo, and went weekly. She and her friends went to many church dinners together. She would help her grandchildren as they needed, and more. Lucile was not afraid to learn new things.

She is survived by her son Brian Fitzgerald, her brother Oliver Peck, her brother-in-law Bruce Belden, and cousin Sandy Peck. She has nieces and nephews Deborah, Leslie, Kent, and Kurt. She has four grandchildren Michael, Jesse, and Sarah Hongisto; and Jessica Davis. She has three great-grandchildren.

Lucile was predeceased by her husband Fred Stone, sister Verlene Belden, her two daughters Michele Hongisto and Susan Stoddard, her sister-in-law Kay Peck, and her longtime companion Allen Wade.

A memorial service will be held on May 3, at 11 a.m., at the Chester Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gill Odd Fellows Home, Activities Department, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.