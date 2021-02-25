Louise Schiffmacher, 1931-2021

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. – Louise passed away Feb. 9, 2021 at Elmwood Center in Claremont, N.H., after a period of declining health. She was born July 9, 1931, in Monsey, N.Y., to Clarence and Florence (Vanderleek) Blauvelt. Louise was married to the late Robert “Bob” Pelton for 25 years. They were parents of three children Susan Goding (Chris), Donald Pelton (Donna), and Ellen Pelton. She later married Richard T. Schiffmacher, who passed away Aug. 20, 2006, and was buried in the Pinecrest Cemetery in Charlestown, N.H., where Louise will be buried also. They had 23 years together.

She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Louise was employed by Springfield Hospital for 14 years, then Sunapee Real Estate, and her last employment was with Sullivan County Developmental now named Living Hope Fellowship in Rockingham, Vt., Charlestown New Hampshire Senior Citizens, and the Red Hats. Her hobbies were oil painting, sewing, and adult coloring.

Arrangements are private. Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows, Falls, Vt., will be assisting.