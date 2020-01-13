Louise Robinson, 1921-2020

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Louise Robinson, 98, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt., after a brief illness. She was born June 29, 1921 in Barnard, Vt., the daughter of Clayton and Laura (Dutton) Campbell.

She graduated from Whitcomb High School in Bethel, Vt., and later graduated from bookkeeping and secretarial school. She came to Springfield in the early ‘40s to work at Fellows Gear Shaper where she met Kenneth J. Robinson, who she married Feb. 18, 1942. He predeceased her Sept. 10, 1989. Louise also worked for Dufresne-Henry Engineering in North Springfield, Vt. for 23 years, retiring in 1985.

She is survived by two daughters Kendra Underwood and husband Ray of Charlton City, Mass. and Cathryn Honeywell and husband Bryce of Springfield, Vt.; three grandchildren Kim Reed of Manchester, Conn., Bud Reed and wife Lanette of White Rock, N.M., and Sara Honeywell of Somerville, Mass. She is also survived by a great-granddaughter Nakota Reed of White Rock, N.M. and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her daughter Judith Reed in 2018 and her six Campbell brothers and one sister. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield, Vt. Louise enjoyed quilting, jigsaw puzzles, and was a wonderful cook. Her thoughtful and caring ways will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Springfield Hospital for the compassionate care of our mom during the last week of her life.

A graveside service will be held at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vermont in the spring of 2020. Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Donations can be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156 in her memory.