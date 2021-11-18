Louise D. Foster, 1932-2021

WESTON, Vt. – Louise D. Foster of Weston passed away Nov. 9, 2021 following a brief illness.

Louise was born Sept. 19, 1932 to Robert and Lena (Orkins) Davenport. She attended Weston schools, Chester High School, and Castleton State College.

Member of the Old Parish Church, she served as a Sunday school teacher, recording steward, and communion steward. She served as assistant town clerk and was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 30 years. She belonged to the Women’s Society of Christian Service, the Women’s Club, and the Weston Grange. She’s been a waitress, a caregiver, and a clerk at the Londonderry Pharmacy. She also delivered the Rutland Herald newspaper.

She was a farmer’s wife, mother, and homemaker. She loved getting together with family and friends, baking and preparing meals, and crossword puzzles – to only name a few things she loved.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.

She was predeceased by the love of her life husband Wayne.

She leaves behind a daughter Patricia, her husband Brian; grandson Jesse, his wife Margret, and great-granddaughter Erin; and grandson Derrick; a son David, his wife Angelia; grandsons Michael and Travis; granddaughter Rachel and great-grandson Anthony.

Donations in her memory may be made to the Weston Rod and Gun Club.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Old Parish Church in Weston Dec. 4 at 11 a.m. A gathering will be held afterwards at the Weston Rod and Gun Club building.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Masks are required in the church and due to parking restrictions carpooling is appreciated.