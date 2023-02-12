Louis H. Tessier, 1940-2023 🇺🇸

GRAFTON, Vt. – Louis Henry Tessier, age 82, of Clarkston, Mich., passed away Jan. 30, 2023. He was born on July 19, 1940, in Grafton, Vt., son to the late Ralph Tessier and Elizabeth M.Boyd (Bennett, Tessier).

Loving husband of Marva for 60 wonderful years; dear father of Louis Henry Jr. (Ramona) Tessier and Nanette (Craig) Hefner; proud grandfather of Ethan (Samantha) Tessier, Seth Tessier, Heather (Steve) Licari, and Brooke Hefner (fiance Brett Thompson); great grandfather of Katelynne, Kasen, Thomas, Eloise, and Tessa; brother of Marion Saunders, Lee (Cyndy) Boyd, Grace Boyd, Melvena Boyd, Douglas (Sylvia) Tessier, and Karl Tessier.

Louis served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was a volunteer fireman in Independence Township for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed kayaking and camping.

Kindly keep Louis and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

A committal service will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery on Wednesday, July 19, at 1 p.m.

Memorial donations in Louis’ name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.