Louis E. Roby, 1950-2022 🇺🇸

LUDLOW, Vt. – Louis E. Roby, 72, passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vt. He was born Nov. 18, 1950 in West Stewartstown, N.H. He attended schools in Ludlow, Vt.

He served in the United States Navy during Vietnam.

Louis worked with Long’s Roofing for many years, and owned and operated Roby & Roby Roofing Company with his brother for several years.

He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow, Vt., and a member of the Post 36 Color Guard. He was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 771 in Springfield, Vt.

Louis was a loving father and grandfather whom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by one daughter Heidi Olney, two sons Louis Roby and Lance Roby, and their mother and his ex-wife Jean, five grandchildren, Cheyenne, Calvin, Mason, Caleb, and Colie, one great grandson Max, and two sisters, Yvonne Kunz and Louise Phelps, and one brother Ronald Roby.

He was predeceased by his parents, sisters Priscilla Roby, Alma Blackmer, and Rita Skipper, and brother Francis Roby.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at the American Legion Post 67 in Chester, Vt.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. is assisting with arrangements.