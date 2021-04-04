Lottie S. Farrar, 1923-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lottie S. Farrar, 97, passed away Monday evening, March 29, 2021 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born July 22, 1923 in Chester, Vt., the daughter of George and Bessie (Blood) Cole. She attended Chester schools.

Lottie married Wallace E. Farrar Dec. 31, 1950 in Cavendish, Vt. He predeceased her Feb. 25, 2008. Lottie and Wallace made their home in Springfield and North Springfield for many years.

Lottie worked at the Hilton House in Chester, the W.T. Grant Store in Springfield, and the Springfield Hospital over the years. At Springfield Hospital, she worked in the nursery for 20 years and six years in the x-ray department transporting patients and working in the dark room. She also worked in dietary and housekeeping.

She was a member of the Good Sam Camping Group Rolling Wheels #7 and active with the Springfield Senior Center. She enjoyed going to Florida in the winter months.

She is survived by two daughters Sheila Tennent of North Hampton, N.H., and Bonnie Litchfield (Brad) of Weathersfield; two sons James Farrar of Hampton, N.H., and Scott Farrar (Susan) of Seabrook, N.H.; four grandchildren Bradley Litchfield (Melissa), Heidi Litchfield Mazerall (Paul), and Kaitlyn and Cole Farrar; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by one brother Norman Cole, one sister Thelma Boiney, and grandson Shawn Tennent.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. Burial will follow in the Cavendish Village Cemetery in Cavendish, Vt. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gill Odd Fellows Home Activity Fund, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149.