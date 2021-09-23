Lorraine A. Reynolds, 1942-2021

KEENE, N.H. – Lorraine Ann Reynolds, 79, of North Walpole, N.H., passed away peacefully Sept. 19, 2021. She was born June 5, 1942 in Bellows Falls, Vt., daughter of Angelo W. and Beatrice (Frenette) Baldasaro. Lorraine attended school in North Walpole and graduated from Bellows Falls High School. She worked for Faller Property Management in Rockville, Md., from 1974-1985 when she became a district manager for Mosley and Associates Covering Property in Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts. She worked with HUD for over 30 years. She was a member of the institute of Real Estate Management, accredited resident managers, the “who’s who” in Professional Executive Women and the Rosery Society at the St. Peter’s Church.

On Sept. 12, 1964 at the St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole, N.H., Lorraine married William Reynolds, who predeceased her. She is survived by her daughters Pamela Reynolds and partner Peter Lambert, and Peggy Reynolds; her three sisters Angela Barry, Claire White, and Mary Jean Parker; one brother William Baldasaro; and four grandchildren Ashley, Dominique, Jasmine Marshall, and Monique Hill.

There will be calling hours Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls.

A funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at 10 a.m., at the St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole followed by a burial in St. Peter’s Cemetery.