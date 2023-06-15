Lorane R. Hoffman, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lorane R. Hoffman, acclaimed artist and mother extraordinaire, drew her last breath the morning of June 2, 2023. She is predeceased by her parents, Laurent and Marcelle Bessette, her brothers Ramon and Robert Bessette, her husband William Hoffman, and her youngest son Nicholas Hoffman. She is survived by her sisters Charleen Lambertz and Mary Bessette, as well as her eldest son Arthur Rabert, and her middle kid, Hamilton Hoffman. She was the physical embodiment of love, and will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, from 1-2 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made to Mount Carmel Nursing Center, where she lived for the last four years in Manchester, N.H.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, Vt.