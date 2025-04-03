Loralee C. Muse-Gurney, 1966-2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Loralee C. Muse-Gurney, 58, passed away March 12, 2025, following a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Lori was born April 1, 1966, in Bellows Falls, Vt., the daughter of Leonard Christie and Judith (Bellows) Hodgeman. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1985. She then continued her education at Hesser College from 1986-1987. Lori worked for Industrial Tool Specialists in Springfield, Vt., from 1987-1990; Andover Communications in Woburn, Mass., from 1990-1992; and Newsbank in Chester, Vt., from 1993-1994.

Lori then headed into her career of real estate, starting with RE/MAX Black River Realtors as the office manager and broker associate from 1994-2001. Little did she know in 1994 that she would find her passion in real estate. She purchased the business in 2001 from owner Cathy Anderson, and ran it under the franchise name until 2006. In 2006, Lori formed Muse & Associates Real Estate, and continued to successfully run it as broker/owner until closing in May 2023, due to her continued fight with cancer. Lori fought very hard against her cancer starting in 2003. While in her battle with cancer, Lori was selected as Realtor of the Year by the Crown Point Board of Realtors in 2013, and then again in 2023. She served on the Crown Point Board of Realtors, and was their NNEREN director-shareholder for many years. Lori served on the Springfield Medical Care Systems in many ways: serving on the Springfield Hospital Board from 2011-2015, as vice chairperson from 2012-2014, and chairperson from 2014-2015. Lori also served on the Springfield Medical Care Systems board from 2009-2016, as vice chairperson from 2014-2015, and chairperson from 2015-2016. Lori was a member of the Springfield Rotary Club for 22 years, served as committee chair for three years, and was also a Paul Harris Fellow Award recipient. Lori was very supportive of the Springfield Garden Club (SGC), and much enjoyed the Festival of Trees along with SGC pop-up sales shops.

Through Lori’s involvement with her work and community, she established many friendships through the years.

Lori and Dan met in 2008, and they developed the most amazing relationship and enjoyed amazing journeys throughout their lives together. They were extremely happy to be married on July 4, 2017. After the news that Lori’s cancer had come back in May 2017, Lori gave Dan the option to not get married. His response was, “We are in this together, forever.” They were able to travel to many different places, and created so many great memories together. They purchased their dream home in Springfield, and together they made their home warm and inviting. Lori was a hard worker and busy business owner, but she made time for her friends and family, whom she loved deeply. She also enjoyed traveling, gardening, and spoiling her pets. Lori was fortunate to have her mother move in with Dan and her in the winter of 2023. Together they got to enjoy a lot of gardening, designing garden spaces and the green house that Lori had always

wanted. She also enjoyed trips to Maine, walking on the beach, and stopping to shop at most all small stores along the coast.

Lori is survived by Dan, her husband; her first husband Kenneth Muse, and their sons Evan C. Muse and Jacob J. Muse; her stepdaughters Hollie Conway (John), and their children Piper and Griffin, and Erica Murphy (Thomas), and their children Kaleigh and Juliana; stepson Derek Gurney (Terri), and their son Ryder; her mother Judith Hodgeman; her sister Bonnie Rix (Tony); and her stepbrothers Dexter Hodgeman (Gail), John Hodgeman, and Donald Hodgeman. Lori is predeceased by her father Leonard Christie and her stepfather Stanley Hodgeman.

A service will be held on April 26, at 2:30 p.m., at the North Springfield Baptist Church, on Giddings Road in North Springfield, Vt.

Please join us for a time of sharing memories at the Crown Point Country Club, on Weathersfield Center Road in Springfield, Vt., from 4-6 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt., is assisting with arrangements.