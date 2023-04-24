Lois Whidden, 2023

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Lois peacefully crossed over early Thursday morning, April 20, with family by her side. She was born in Bellows Falls and grew up in Alstead, N.H. Lois was the first of five children born to Elizabeth (Stella) and Harold Winham.

Lois’ lifelong love of horses, dogs, and other animals started early, providing joy and many rich tales to fondly recall. She graduated from Vilas High School, Class of 1962, a tight group that stayed in touch.

On Nov. 24, 1962, she married Robert H. Steele of Bellows Falls. The pair built a wonderful life together until his sudden death in 1999.

Lois excelled at her professional work life. She was always so committed, in fact: Peerless Insurance, Rockingham Memorial Hospital, Major Real Estate, co-owner and licensed agent at Emporium Real Estate, Vermont Business Magazine, Town Crier, and when she retired she continued doing accounting for the church. Always striving to do her best, she earned her degree from Community College of Vermont as an adult.

In 2000 she had a second chance at love, and married Wayne Whidden of Athens, Vt. They happily shared their love of animals, horseback riding, travel, and the church community. Together they stood strong through bouts of cancer and anything that came their way.

Lois was instrumental in getting the Susan G. Komen Vermont Ride for the Cure off the ground. It has remained a successful event, and Wayne was always by her side, pitching in with an infectious smile.

Lois left behind her husband Wayne, her daughter Diana (Scott) Nelson, her grandchildren Jennifer (Jon) Shaink and their two daughters, Luke Nelson and his partner Jennifer Matuszewski, and Katie Nelson, and her siblings Margaret (Gene) Gacek, Nancie (Ralph) Jarvis, Donna Winham, and John Howell. She was pre-deceased by her brother Kenneth Winham. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews Amanda Wesseldine, Andrew Gacek, Justin Jarvis, and their families, as well as dear cousins and other extended family.

Calling hours will take place on Tuesday April 25, from 6-8 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. A Funeral Service followed by fellowship will be held on Wednesday, April 26, at 1 p.m. at Christian Community Church, Athens, Vt. Burial will be private earlier that day.

If you wish to honor her by supporting the ride, please send checks payable to Susan G. Komen, with memo “2023 VT Ride for the Cure, in memory of Lois Whidden.” Mail to Susan G. Komen, MA300, PO Box 801889 Dallas, TX 75380.

If you wish to honor her by supporting the church, checks to the Christian Community Church can be sent to 26 Brookline Road, Athens, VT 05143

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.