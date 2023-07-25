Lois M. Woodard, 1926-2023

NORTH WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Lois Mary Woodard, 97, of Alden Street, died at her home Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was born May 21, 1926, in Saxtons River, the daughter of George Raymond and Helen Mary (Troy) Davidson. She attended schools in Westminster and Bellows Falls. Lois worked at many area nursing homes, the Rockingham Memorial Hospital, and the Highlands.

She is survived by two sons Howard Kenneth Reed Jr. and Richard Reed (Gerri), two step-sisters Shirley Dunn and Dorothy Parker, eight grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Clarence A. Woodard, one daughter Marilyn Crawford, and two grandchildren Emily Gleason and Shannon Reed Brownell.

Lois was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, watching the birds, and doing puzzle search.

A Graveside Service will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls on Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Bayada Hospice, 1222 Putney Road, Brattleboro, VT 05301.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.