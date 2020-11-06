Lois E. Bousquet, 1928-2020

W. TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Lois E. Bousquet, 92, of West Townshend, Vt., passed away on her birthday at her home with family by her side.

Lois was born in Enosburg, Vt., Nov. 2, 1928, the daughter of Olin and Eunice (Hoadley) Gilbar. She attended schools in Enosburg and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1946. She married John Paul Bousquet Oct. 12, 1946 in Enosburg Falls. They ran the West Enosburg Country Store from 1946 to 1953. They then moved to Connecticut, eventually settling in Willimantic, Conn. where they raised their five children.

They bought land in West Townshend in 1966, spending many years coming up on weekends camping with family and friends of old and new. They built their house and moved back to Vermont in 1974.

During her time in West Townshend, Lois worked for Valley Health Care and the Green Thumb Organization as a caregiver, housekeeper, thrift store manager, as well as working at the Nutshell Food Coop in Wardsboro.

Lois’s talents showed in everything she did – in the many crafts, which included sewing, knitting, and creations from items gathered in nature. Lois also enjoyed gardening – gathering seeds from wherever she could and growing them in her greenhouse to give out as gifts, which developed into her own business, The Herb Bed greenhouse, that she ran for a number of years. She also enjoyed cooking and baking for large family get-togethers.

Lois is survived by her children Peg (Jeff) Ezequelle of N. Fort Meyers, Fla., Ann (Russ) McBride of Marietta, Ga., Paul Bousquet of West Townshend, Sue (Rick) Potrikuss of N. Fort Meyers, Fla., and Brian (Diane) Bousquet of Westminster; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, not including many others that she considered her grandkids; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her sister Faustine Campbell, and brother Olin Jr., who passed away at birth.

In light of the pandemic, there will be a small graveside service for family and then a memorial service, or “party” at Lois’s request, will be scheduled for the summer of next year. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her memory to the Bayada Hospice in Brattleboro.