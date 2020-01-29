Lois D. Freihofer, 1933-2020

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Lois D. Freihofer, 87, of Back Westminster Road, passed away early Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Lois was born in Bellows Falls Jan. 6, 1933, the daughter of George and Mathilde (Barth) Freihofer. She was a graduate of Bellows Falls High School and worked as a stenographer for Robertson Paper Company and Lions Falls Paper. Lois was also the author of five published books. She loved animals, music, and playing the piano. She volunteered at TARPs and the humane society in her spare time.

Lois is survived by her sister Ruth Morse and niece Diane O’Brien (Morse) and nephews Kenneth Morse and Michael Morse. She is predeceased by her parents.

There was a celebration of life Sunday, Jan. 26 in Westminster. There will be a private burial. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.