Lois C. Kenyon-Pesanelli, 1928-2022

WALPOLE, N.H. – Lois C. Kenyon-Pesanelli, 93, of Walpole, N.H., passed away Feb. 1, 2022 at Maplewood Nursing Home. Lois was born in Patterson, N.J. on Dec. 23, 1928, the daughter of Lawrence Cantliffe, Sr. and Martha James.

Lois enjoyed raising purebred collies at her business, Hillside Kennels. She also had an herb garden business and was a very active member of the East Westmoreland Church. Lois was very active and enjoyed cross-country skiing, traveling, and discovering the many stories that come with genealogy research, along with the photographs that can be uncovered. Lois married Harold C. Kenyon, who passed away in 1992. She then married Meric Pesanelli, who also passed.

Lois is survived by her daughter Kerry Hudson of Westmoreland and son Ross Kenyon of Clinton, Mass., three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her son Steven Kenyon, her first and second husbands, and her parents.

Arrangements are being made at Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, VT. Services will be held in the spring.