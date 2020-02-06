Lois A. Golden, 1941-2020

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lois A. Golden, 78, passed away Sunday evening, Feb. 2, 2020 at Mount Ascutney Hospital in Windsor, Vt. She was born Feb. 25, 1941, the daughter of Russell and Lillian Baldwin. She attended Springfield schools and graduated from Springfield High School Class of 1959.

On Aug. 26, 1960, she married Wayne E. Golden in Springfield, Vt. He predeceased her July 29, 2013. Lois worked as a secretary with Central Vermont Public Service for several years and later worked as a clerk at the North Springfield Post Office in North Springfield, Vt. for many years.

She loved her family and loved spending time with her daughters and her six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She loved animals, especially her cat Cali. She enjoyed monthly lunches with her classmates and coffee with the coffee crew every morning. She also enjoyed shopping trips to Burlington with her family. Lois was an avid Red Sox fan and was a member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1085.

She is survived by her daughters Lori Johnson and her husband Tracy, and Teri Sharpe and her husband David; six grandchildren Matthew (Jackie), Tyler (Amy), and Morgan Johnson, Crystal, Cam (Olivia), and Nick Sharpe; five great-grandchildren Oscar, Calvin, Teddy, Mason, and Jase. She was predeceased by her parents and by two brothers Bruce Baldwin and Russell “Tiny” Baldwin.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from 1-2 p.m. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the chapel. Reverend Malcolm Fowler of Calvary Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield, Vt. at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Ascutney Hospital Hospice Unit, 289 County Rd., Windsor, VT 05089.