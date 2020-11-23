Lisa M. O’dette, 1965-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Lisa M. O’dette, 55, of Bellows Falls, Vt., passed away suddenly Nov. 16, 2020 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She was born Sept. 15, 1965 to Warren O’dette and Brenda Masure.

After graduating from Bellows Falls Union High School in 1983, Lisa went on to enjoy a long and successful career as a hospitality manager. She was a laid back, lighthearted woman who enjoyed laughing and spending time with her friends and family, and the companionship of her Pomeranians. Her sassy and witty nature along with her driven, never quit mindset will be missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her son Zachary Vancor, parents Warren and Brenda, younger brother Rodney O’dette, and her longtime partner Edward Vancor.

Arrangements are being made by Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home. Due to the current circumstances, services will be announced at a later date.