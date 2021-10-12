Linda M. Pelkey, 1927-2021

CHESTER, Vt. – Our loving and caring mother, Linda Mae Pelkey, passed away at her home in Chester with her children at her side Sept. 30, 2021 at the age of 94.

Linda was born April 7, 1927 to Henry M. Pollard Sr. and Lillie Bell Hume Pollard at the family farm on North Hill in Ludlow. She was the third of five siblings and three cousins – Michael, Mary Lou and Florence – who grew up as brothers and sisters on the farm.

Mom attended Ludlow schools and worked at Jewell Brook Woolen Mills. She met the man who would become her husband at a local dance.

Linda married Edward G. Pelkey, and they moved to Proctorsville to begin their family. Over the years, they welcomed four children together and opened their home to many of their nephews. One nephew, Charles Pollard, was more like another son to her. Mom was a dedicated wife and a wonderful mother. She attended and was involved with the Methodist Church and the school functions of her children.

The family moved to Smokeshire Road in Chester in 1978, and this is where Mom and Dad lived the remainder of their lives. Throughout those years, Mom helped to raise her grandchildren – loving school vacations when the oldest two would come from Maine and join in the antics with the younger two. Her grandson Seth was born in ’08 and brought so much joy into his Gramma’s last years.

Mom enjoyed taking bus trips to the casinos with our longtime family friends Kamelia and Wanda Wierzbicki. In later years, Alan would take them. Mom liked being able to get outside and go for walks.

Mom had the ability to live in the comfort of her own home thanks to the dedication, care, and love of her sons Jim and Alan. They looked after her and tried to keep her out of mischief.

Linda is survived by her children James of Chester; Cindy Butler and her daughter Jessica Talbot of Standish, Maine; Brian of Cavendish and his children Robert and Krystal; Alan and his son Seth of Chester; great-grandchildren Cody, Aaron, and Natalie Talbot and Carley and Emma Pelkey. She leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews who loved her dearly. Mom also leaves a very special friend Kamelia Wierzbicki of Proctorsville.

Linda was predeceased by her husband Ed in 2008, her parents and brothers Henry Jr., James, David, and Michael and her sister Barbara, her grandson Duane Butler in 2001, a great-granddaughter Paisley Pelkey in 2008, and a very dear and special friend Wanda Wierzbicki.

As per Mom’s wishes, following her cremation there will be a graveside service and burial at Hillcrest Cemetery in Proctorsville Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Family and friends are invited.

Jim, Cindy, Brian, and Alan would like to thank Jackie Roy, the staff at Springfield Hospital, the Visiting Nurses, and most recently Bayada Hospice for the love, care, and dignity given to our mom and shown to our family.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.