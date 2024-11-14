Linda Andrews-Jackson, 1949-2024

DOVER, N.H. – Linda Mae “Linnie” Andrews-Jackson, 75, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2024, at the Hyder Hospice House in Dover, N.H. Linda fought a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Linda was born on Aug. 21, 1949, the daughter of Roy and Hazel Andrews. She grew up in North Woodstock, N.H., and was a 1967 graduate of Linwood High School.

After high school, Linda continued her education at UNH, and graduated in 1971 with a degree in medical technology. She later became certified as a specialist in blood bank (SBB). Blood bank was Linda’s passion. She worked in several New Hampshire and Massachusetts hospital blood banks during her career. Linda was a gifted and patient teacher, who was always willing to share her knowledge of blood bank with her coworkers.

Linda enjoyed growing up in the New Hampshire White Mountains region, hiking, and skiing. She was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, and a faithful supporter of UNH sports. She also enjoyed gardening, and watching “Jeopardy!” and old Westerns on television.

Linda is survived by her husband Don of Eliot and Ludlow, Vt.; and her stepdaughter Tricia Jackson-Sliker, her husband Shaun Sliker, and their four children Hailey, Kairi, Troy, and Alexis of Springfield, Vt. She also leaves two nephews Roger Huntoon of Norwich, Conn., and Stanley Martell of Kingsland, Ga.

Linda is predeceased by her parents, and her sister Alice Huntoon.

Linda and Don would like to thank the Hyder House and Beacon Hospice employees for their caring support during Linda’s final days.

Linda requested that there be no formal funeral. Her family and friends will celebrate her life at a graveside service, to be held at a later date. The burial will be at the Woodstock Cemetery in Woodstock, N.H.