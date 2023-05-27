Linda A. Blaisdell, 1941-2023

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – Linda Anna (Auclair) Blaisdell of Rockingham passed away on May 12, 2023, in Springfield. Linda was born on Sept. 13, 1941, in Montreal, Canada, to Alfred and Doris (Tomney) Auclair. In 1966 she immigrated to the United States. Linda is survived by her children Loren C. Blaisdell of Alstead and Catherine (Darin) Murray of Marlborough, N.H., as well as her grandchildren Samuel Murray and Eve Murray. Linda was predeceased by her parents, and her husband Manley C. Blaisdell.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.