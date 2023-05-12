Leonard M. Bartley, 1930-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Leonard Maurice Bartley, son of M. Kenneth and Bernice M. (Seems) Bartley, was born in Rockingham, Vt., on Jan. 26, 1930, and died in Springfield, Vt., on April 28, 2023. He married Marjorie J. Lamphere in 1953.

Leonard started as a co-op student at Springfield High School in 1946, working at the Fellows Gear Shaper. When he graduated from SHS in 1949 – on the state champion football team – he started working full-time at Fellows.

He volunteered for the Marines in October 1950, for the Korean Conflict. He trained at Parris Island, S.C., where he won a medal for his marksmanship. He served for a year in Japan repairing the airplanes flying over Korea. He returned to Quantico, Va., where he served out the rest of his military career living in Fredericksburg, Va., with his wife.

They returned to North Springfield, where he spent the rest of his life. He also returned to Fellows and worked there for 48 years. He was known for his work in the heat treat and as a toolmaker. He even learned the skill of scraping from one of the last craftsmen in town with that ability.

Leonard loved building things, hunting, and fishing. He and his family lived in five apartments in North Springfield before settling in at the Olney homestead. He was known for his gunsmithing, especially for his ornate checkering of the stock. He coached North Springfield Little League baseball and the Babe Ruth league in town with a friend. He and Marge were active members of the Advent Christian Church for many years. They were active in the youth ministry there together.

Family and other gatherings were common events wherever they lived. They liked to travel, and drove all over the United States and Canada. They traveled to Europe several times, made it to the pyramids of Egypt, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Iceland.

Leonard is survived by his two sons Larry M. of Springfield, and Scott Andrew (“Drew”) and his husband Christopher T. Norris of Tunbridge, Vt.; his grandson Ty-Alec Corliss of Weathersfield; sister-in-law Eloise G. Bartley of Bow, N.H.; brother-in-law Ernest (Puggy) Lamphere of Springfield; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, son Alan, and his two brothers Richard and Warren.

The family would like to thank Springfield Rehab for all their help and care for our family over the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude’s in his honor, or to the Resident Council Fund at Springfield Rehab. There will be a graveside service on June 3 at 10 a.m. in the Pine Grove Cemetery in North Springfield.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with the arrangements.