Leo F. Sprague, 1932-2019

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Leo F. Sprague, 87, of Pleasant Street, passed away early Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. Leo was born in Holyoke, Mass., March 22, 1932. He served in the Navy during the Korean War and worked at the Bellows Falls Creamery, Rouse Trucking, and Webster Trucking. Leo enjoyed watching Patriot football and Red Sox baseball. He especially liked watching his son, grandson, and great-grandson play Terrier football.

In 1952, he married Barbara (Simonds) who predeceased him. Surviving are his sons Richard and Michael Sprague and his daughters Christine Riendeau and Deborah Colgan. He is predeceased by his son Jonathan Sprague and grandson Daniel Riendeau.

There will be a celebration of Leo’s life Jan. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the American Legion Post 37. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.