Lee L. Richardson, 1936-2021

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Lee L. Richardson, 84, passed away peacefully at home holding hands with his daughter and son-in-law Saturday morning, Feb. 20, 2021.

He was born March 23, 1936 in Springfield, Vt., the son of N. Ludlow and Dorothy (Doty) Richardson, and was a lifelong resident of Parker Hill. He was a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1954.

Lee worked for the telephone company, which changed hands a few times during his time there, starting with Springfield Local who sent him away for 12 weeks to Chicago Electric in Chicago, then Contel, then GTE, and finally VTel. He worked for more than 40 years before retiring and then returning as a contractor as a line assigner.

He was a member of the Springfield Church of Christ, coached Little League, and had played basketball for the VFW team. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and especially loved spending time with his family. He spent countless hours helping his daughter and son-in-law work on their house, renovating it over the years. He could also be seen sitting on Karen and Kurt’s porch many evenings watching the ducks and birds. He would stop at Dunkin Donuts Saturday morning to get us a donut and one that he could share with our dogs. Over the years, no matter where Kurt and Karen were going, Dad and Mom would ride along making the trip memorable. He was a wonderful man who his children could always go to with questions or just to talk about anything. Kurt and Karen always depended on Dad for his thoughts about any given situation. He also had quite the sense of humor.

Lee and Jean would be seen at Riverside Restaurant at least once, if not twice, a day. They enjoyed going there and visiting with friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Jean A. (Wight) Richardson; his daughter Karen Aebi and her husband Kurt of North Springfield, Vt.; three brothers Ernest Richardson and his wife Sandra of Springfield, Jerry Richardson and his wife Sheila of Jacksonville, Fla., and Brian Richardson and his wife Barbara of Newport Beach, Fla. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin L. Richardson, who died in 2018.

A graveside service will be held Friday, June 4, 2021 at 11 a.m., at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.