Lawrence A. Parker, 1970-2020

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Lawrence A. Parker, 50, of Westminster Street, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Larry was born in Bellows Falls March 5, 1970, the son of Ruby (Leonard) and Wayne Parker. He attended schools in Bellows Falls and was a graduate of Springfield High School and worked for Athen’s Pizza for 30 years. He loved watching demolition derbies.

Surviving is his mother Ruby Parker of Bellows Falls; his sisters Tina Bridge and husband Aaron of Bellows Falls, Sonya Parker of Bellows Falls, and Margaret Nichols and husband PJ of Brattleboro; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Wayne Parker and grandparents Alfred J. and Pearl Leonard, and Winnifred and Leonard Parker.

Services will be at a later date to be announced. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.